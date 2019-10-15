Former Trump aide: Giuliani had us worried

WASHINGTON—House investigators held a marathon, closed-door hearing on Monday with Fiona Hill, one of President Donald Trump’s former Russia advisers. She said former national security adviser John Bolton found information about attorney Rudy Giuliani’s work for Trump in Ukraine so alarming that he recommended Hill consult White House lawyers about it. Bolton reportedly told Hill that Giuliani was “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

What else is happening with the impeachment investigation? Vice President Mike Pence, the Pentagon, the Office of Management and Budget, and Giuliani face a Tuesday deadline to comply with congressional subpoenas and turn over documents. On Wednesday, lawmakers are set to hear from Michael McKinley, a former adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who resigned last week. U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is scheduled to testify Thursday.

Dig deeper: Read my previous coverage in The Sift on the arrest of Giuliani’s associates, who will probably not comply with subpoenas for information due Wednesday because they are behind bars.