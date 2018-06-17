Former Trump adviser says he turned down Russian offer

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into a meeting between a former adviser to President Donald Trump and a man who wanted to sell disparaging information the Russians gathered on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. The Washington Post first reported on the meeting, which was described in a pair of letters sent Friday to the House Intelligence Committee. The adviser, Roger Stone, said he briefly met at a Florida cafe in May 2016 with a Russian expat who asked for $2 million in exchange for the info, the Post reported. Stone said he swiftly rejected the offer because neither Trump nor he would ever pay for political information. And now he thinks the associate could have been an FBI informant trying to trap him. Stone previously told the Post he never had any contact with anybody who was “identifiably Russian,” but he forgot about this meeting until Mueller brought it up, he said. Trump supporters cite the information as evidence the FBI was working to undermine his presidential campaign, and his detractors say it shows dishonesty and potential corruption among Trump’s associates.