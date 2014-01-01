Former Sen. Tom Coburn dies

One of the most powerful fiscal conservatives ever to serve in Congress died Friday night. Former Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., lost a long battle against prostate cancer at age 72. His family released a statement Saturday morning, saying, “Because of his strong faith, he rested in the hope found in John chapter 11 verse 25 where Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, will live, even though they die.’ Today he lives in heaven.”

What is his legacy: Coburn, who was a physician and served in the Senate from 2005 to 2015 and the House from 1995 to 2001, was an outspoken fiscal hawk who drew attention to egregious federal spending in his annual “Wastebook.” But he also was vocal about his faith. “He showed us how to follow Jesus even while fighting in the trenches in the Swamp,” tweeted former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., on Saturday morning.

Dig deeper: From WORLD’s archives, read J.C. Derrick’s report on Coburn’s retirement announcement in 2014.