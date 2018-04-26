Former reporter accuses Brokaw of harassment

Tom Brokaw denies reports published Thursday that he acted inappropriately toward an NBC News correspondent. Linda Vester told Variety and The Washington Post that Brokaw twice tried to forcibly kiss her and once groped her in front of other people in a conference room. In 1994, according to Vester, Brokaw came to her hotel room in New York, grabbed her behind her neck, and tried to kiss her. He left when she resisted. Brokaw said in a statement that he met twice with Vester at her request to give her career advice. “The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other,” he said. Variety and the Posrt also reported that another woman, who was not identified, made similar complaints about Brokaw. Now 78 years old, the longtime NBC News anchor is the most recent media personality to be accused of sexual misconduct, including his former colleague Matt Lauer, who left the Today show and NBC after several women came forward with accusations against him.