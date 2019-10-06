Former Red Sox star David Ortiz shot

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was hospitalized Monday after being shot in the back Sunday night at a bar in the Dominican Republic. The gunman fired at close range from behind, injuring the Dominican native and two others at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo. Bar patrons captured the gunman before turning him over to police, Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said. Police investigators have not determined whether Ortiz was the intended target. Jhoel López, a Dominican TV host, was also injured. Authorities have not released the name of the third victim.

The bullet that struck Ortiz did not hit any major organs or cause any collateral damage, according to Ortiz’s father, Leo Ortiz. “Doctors say that David is out of danger, thank God,” the elder Ortiz told ESPN. The Boston Red Sox released a statement saying Ortiz is recovering from surgery on his “lower back/abdominal region.”

Ortiz, a 10-time All-Star designated hitter and first baseman, played in the major leagues for two decades. He began his career with the Minnesota Twins but spent the majority of his career with the Red Sox, where he earned the nickname “Big Papi.” In 2004, Ortiz helped lead the Red Sox to their first World Series championship since 1918. He played on two more World Series championship teams with Boston in 2007 and 2013.