Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/24/18, 11:44 am
Former President George H.W. Bush, 93, is recovering in a Houston hospital from an infection, according to a family spokesman. Jim McGrath said Monday that Bush appeared to be responding to treatments and was eager to travel to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine. He was hospitalized shortly after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara, who died last week and was laid to rest Saturday in Houston. The former president uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter after developing a form of Parkinson’s disease, and he has required hospital treatment several times in recent years for respiratory problems.
