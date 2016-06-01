Former missionary doctor won’t stand trial for sex abuse

A Michigan judge last week ruled that a former Baptist missionary doctor accused of sexually abusing more than 20 minors in Bangladesh will not stand trial. Ottawa County Circuit Court Judge Jon Hulsing said Donn Ketcham, 87, is incompetent to stand trial, citing dementia and Parkinson’s disease, according to WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Mich.

An investigation in 2016 found Ketcham had multiple extramarital affairs and sexually abused minors and adults under the guise of medical care, including rape and apparent drugging, while serving as a doctor in Bangladesh with the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism from 1966 to 1989. Most of his victims were children of follow missionaries. Despite complaints, the organization repeatedly sent Ketcham back to the field. After returning to the United States in 1989, he opened a private medical practice in Allendale, Mich., where he reportedly abused a young girl during an office visit. Ketcham eventually lost his medical license in 2012 and was ordered to stand trial in 2016.

Prosecutors told WOOD-TV they don’t plan to appeal Hulsing’s ruling.