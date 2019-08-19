Former governor of Louisiana dies
by Harvest Prude
Posted 8/19/19, 12:39 pm
The governor who led Louisiana during one of the state’s most devastating disasters died Sunday. Kathleen Blanco, who was 76 and had a protracted battle with cancer, died under hospice care in Lafayette, according to the office of current Gov. John Bel Edwards. Blanco had a rare eye cancer that she battled successfully in 2011. It later returned and spread to her liver. She announced she was undergoing treatment for incurable melanoma in December 2017.
Who was Kathleen Blanco? A former high school teacher and a devout Catholic, the Democrat served in Louisiana government for more than two decades. She made history in 2004 when she became the state’s first woman elected governor but saw her political career derailed by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. The storm resulted in more than 1,500 deaths and thousands of displaced residents.
TxAgEngrPosted: Mon, 08/19/2019 03:32 pm
Seems I recall that she and New Orleans mayor, Ray Nagin, both refused to request any federal assistance before the hurricane hit, saying Louisiana could handle it. Then when the dikes failed and the city was flooded, they claimed "it was all George Bush's fault because he doesn't like black people". The media loved that narrative and tried to make Hurricane Katrina "Mr. Bush's Storm". Anyone who thinks more government is the solution to our problems should relive that staggering fiasco.