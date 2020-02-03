Former GE chief Jack Welch dies
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 3/02/20, 11:41 am
Jack Welch, dubbed by Fortune as “manager of the century” for his work at General Electric, died on Sunday of renal failure. He was 84.
Who was Welch? Born Nov. 19, 1935, in Massachusetts, he got a job at GE in 1960 as a chemical engineer. Welch went on to become CEO in 1981. During his two decades in leadership, he transformed GE into one of the most valuable companies in the world. Its market value grew from $12 billion to $140 billion. Welch wrote several books on management. Along with his third wife Suzy, his children Katherine, John, Anne, and Mark survive him.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Mon, 03/02/2020 02:36 pm
What happened to GE? It used to be a reliable company. Then their electronics like kitchen appliances, etc. became like so many other electronics these days, throw-aways. It's a shame. They had such good stuff in the beginning.
Did the company make more money because they sent the manufacturing to China? It would naturally make more money by not having to clean-up old buildings, instead leaving them behind to be claimed by drug dealers and homeless people, and not having to keep Americans on the payroll. (It's on the gov't for allowing companies to leave old bldgs behind.)
GE isn't the only company that did that, but GE seemed to be almost as American as apple pie and baseball.