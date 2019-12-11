Former Bolivian leader accepts asylum
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 11/12/19, 10:57 am
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales flew out of the capital city of La Paz late Monday on a Mexican government plane. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard extended an asylum offer shortly after Morales resigned on Sunday amid mounting pressure against his return to power.
Has this affected the unrest in Bolivia? Pro-Morales demonstrators marched from their neighboring stronghold of El Alto to La Paz, where opposition protesters blocked the streets to the main square. In a tweet confirming his departure, Morales said he will “return soon, with more strength and energy.” The police and army launched a joint operation to end the violence.
Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s WORLD Magazine feature on Morales’ push to become another South American leader for life.
Comments
news2mePosted: Tue, 11/12/2019 04:25 pm
I don't know who the good guy is there, but it kind of sounds like the war against Trump.
We voted him in, but since the media doesn't like him, he MUST be removed.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 11/12/2019 05:20 pm
Mr. Morales said he would step down “for the good of the country.” Considering he got his hand-picked Constitutional Court to allow him to run for another term; and considering the allegations that this recent election had many “irregularities”; and considering some of his supporters have decided violence and intimidation are the way to keep Morales in office, yes, I agree his resignation would be best for Bolivia.
But not if he starts making noises about reneging on his departure, and the likely effect of encouraging his supporters in their violent protests.
Morales accomished some good things and probably could have been remembered kindly by history if he had stepped down after his second term. Now, he just looks like another thug South American dictator.