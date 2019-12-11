Former Bolivian leader accepts asylum

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales flew out of the capital city of La Paz late Monday on a Mexican government plane. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard extended an asylum offer shortly after Morales resigned on Sunday amid mounting pressure against his return to power.

Has this affected the unrest in Bolivia? Pro-Morales demonstrators marched from their neighboring stronghold of El Alto to La Paz, where opposition protesters blocked the streets to the main square. In a tweet confirming his departure, Morales said he will “return soon, with more strength and energy.” The police and army launched a joint operation to end the violence.

