Former aide bashes Trump and admits to breaching security
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/13/18, 12:53 pm
Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman offered a scathing portrayal of President Donald Trump on a Sunday talk show as she promoted her new book, Unhinged. On NBC News’ Meet the Press she said there are things the White House doesn’t want the public to know about the president including, “How mentally declined he is, how difficult it is for him to process complex information, how he is not engaged in some of the most important decisions that impact our country.” She also said she secretly recorded White House chief of staff John Kelly firing her in the White House Situation Room last December—a serious breach of protocol.
“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room shows a blatant disregard for our national security,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. Manigault Newman also called Trump a racist and claimed a tape exists of him using a racial slur. The White House called Newman a disgruntled ex-employee who’s engaging in Trump-bashing to sell books. Manigault Newman rose to national fame as a contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice back when Trump hosted the show. The White House hired her as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in January of last year.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Brendan BossardPosted: Mon, 08/13/2018 01:34 pm
Omarosa proved that she would lie and cheat in order to win The Apprentice. Why Pres. Trump would even think of hiring her at all is beyond me.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 08/13/2018 04:47 pm
Haha. Don’t you think President Trump probably admires those who lie and cheat in order to win? At least if they seem to be on the same side as him?
And I would say it’s likely a lot of prominent politicians and business people feel the same way about a little lying and cheating, as long as it’s going the way they want. Do you think Bill Clinton or Mark Zuckerberg has any problem with a little lying and cheating to accomplish their goals? Isn’t it a part of our “modern” political process that all politicians engage in a little fudging on their records, their positions, their accomplishments? And we have decided to understand that happens, and accept it, especially if it’s “our” guy doing it.
Above, I called it part of our “modern” political process. Maybe the fudging or resume puffing or claiming to have been misquoted is greater than in the past. But I suspect it goes back to the first time a human wanted his clan to choose him to be the leader of the next big antelope hunt.
news2mePosted: Mon, 08/13/2018 04:50 pm
If she says a tape exists of T using a racial slur, that means it's fact in the main stream media.
She sure got a book out very fast. Tell me she wasn't a white house plant. I wonder who helped her fabricate the info therein.
They should not trust anyone who was in the WH during Obama's reign. They were ALL loyal to Obama. He doesn't even have to ask them.
JerryMPosted: Mon, 08/13/2018 07:23 pm
