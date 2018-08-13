Former aide bashes Trump and admits to breaching security

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman offered a scathing portrayal of President Donald Trump on a Sunday talk show as she promoted her new book, Unhinged. On NBC News’ Meet the Press she said there are things the White House doesn’t want the public to know about the president including, “How mentally declined he is, how difficult it is for him to process complex information, how he is not engaged in some of the most important decisions that impact our country.” She also said she secretly recorded White House chief of staff John Kelly firing her in the White House Situation Room last December—a serious breach of protocol.

“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room shows a blatant disregard for our national security,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. Manigault Newman also called Trump a racist and claimed a tape exists of him using a racial slur. The White House called Newman a disgruntled ex-employee who’s engaging in Trump-bashing to sell books. Manigault Newman rose to national fame as a contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice back when Trump hosted the show. The White House hired her as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in January of last year.