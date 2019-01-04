Forest fire kills firefighters in China

At least 30 firefighters and other responders died trying to contain a forest fire in the mountains of China’s western Sichuan province, officials confirmed Monday. Nearly 700 people were battling the blaze that began Saturday in Muli County, but officials lost contact with 30 of them on Sunday. The Ministry of Emergency Management blamed the casualties on a change in the wind’s direction as the team fought the flames at a mountain altitude of 12,500 feet. The deaths included 27 firefighters and three local residents recruited to help fight the blaze. High winds and dry weather have exacerbated forest fires across China in recent weeks.