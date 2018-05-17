Foreign nations denounce Venezuelan election

Venezuelan socialist leader Nicolas Maduro emerged from Sunday’s election as the winner of another six-year presidential term, but several foreign nations disputed the legitimacy of his victory.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council reported that Maduro won nearly 68 percent of votes with about 93 percent of polling stations reporting. His nearest rival, Henri Falcon, finished more than 40 percentage points behind Maduro. Javier Bertucci, a TV evangelist, came in third with 11 percent of the vote.

According to Venezuela’s election board, 46.1 percent of registered voters turned out, down from 80 percent in the last presidential election. Maduro replaced Hugo Chavez in 2013 after Chavez died from cancer.

The 55-year-old Maduro hailed his win as a victory against imperialism and vowed to reinvigorate the country’s economy. He told celebrating supporters, “The revolution is here to stay.”

Falcon and Bertucci both criticized the electoral process, saying it lacked legitimacy.

Prior to the election, Maduro’s regime barred two prominent opposition candidates from running, placing Leopoldo López under house arrest for inciting violence and charging Henrique Capriles with corruption.

Reported irregularities included polling stations not opening in some opposition strongholds. And the low voter turnout was attributed to many opposition supporters boycotting the election: Ahead of the Sunday vote, opposition lawmaker Negal Morales said people want to vote, “but we don’t want to legitimize the Maduro regime and the misery that he has brought to the country. … To vote would be to take part in a farce.”

Falcon said his campaign also spotted red tents steps away from many polling stations, where voters scanned their government-issued “Fatherland Cards” in the hope of receiving a prize promised by Maduro. The poor mostly use the cards to collect benefits. Falcon called the move a “pressure mechanism, an element of political and social blackmail” that targeted the poor.

Venezuela is currently battling hyperinflation, and the country’s 30 million people face food and medicine shortages in a political environment that foreign nations increasingly describe as authoritarian.

Raul Gallegos, an analyst with U.K.-based Control Risks, told CNBC Maduro would hold on to power at all costs: “This is a ruthless government very much in line with the Castro regime and, in that sense, whether there’s massive participation or not, this is a regime that will have absolutely no shame in doing what is necessary to prevail.”

Following Maduro’s widely expected victory, several foreign leaders responded with restrictions on Venezuela. Canada and other countries in the Americas, including Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, recalled their ambassadors and threatened to further shrink diplomatic relations with the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to prevent the Maduro government from selling off public assets, saying “the money belongs to the Venezuelan people.” Trump in a statement called on the regime to “restore democracy … and end the repression and economic deprivation of the Venezuelan people.”