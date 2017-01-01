Foreign journalists depart for North Korean nuclear site

A group of foreign journalists in North Korea set out by train on Wednesday to witness the dismantling of the North Korean nuclear test site. The journey will include an eight- to 12-hour train ride, several hours on a bus, and an hour hike up to the remote site in the country’s northeast. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the site’s closing earlier this month ahead of his planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12. The group includes journalists from Britain, China, Russia, South Korea, and the United States. Most of the journalists arrived in the North Korean port city off Wonsan on Tuesday. North Korea on Wednesday granted last-minute permission to journalists from two South Korean news services after refusing to grant them entry visas over recent U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises. North Korean officials said they will use explosives to close the tunnels in a ceremony either on Thursday or Friday, depending on the weather.