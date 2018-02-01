Forecasting First Amendment challenges

What are some cases to watch in 2018 beyond Masterpiece Cakeshop?
Staver: “The pro-life crisis pregnancy care centers before the Supreme Court, military religious freedom cases in light of the transgender issue, other free speech cases colliding with the LGBT agenda, and the counseling ban on change therapy prohibiting counselors from providing and clients from receiving any counsel seeking to change or reduce unwanted same-sex attractions, behavior, or identity.”
Moore: “I think there will continue to be conflicts over the transgender question as well. … I think the transgender military issue has probably received more attention than anything else related to those issues, but I actually think that more contentious will be those issues as related to educational institutions … [and] as it relates to the prison system—how does the government define sex in terms of a system that is, by necessity, sexually differentiated. Also, NIFLA v. Becerra—the question of whether or not the government can essentially force pro-life pregnancy centers to advocate for abortion. … And so that’s a fundamental free speech case because if the government can require pregnancy resource centers to essentially parrot the Planned Parenthood line, then the government can do anything.”
Greenberg: “Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act. [The] Mississippi law was enacted to protect religious business from outside coercion. It has been halted due to legal challenges. … Such laws are being challenged due to the aggressiveness of the sexual libertine factions of American culture which desire not merely to be part of a ‘live and let live reality,’ but to be the new, culturally ‘norming’ reality for all.”
Goodrich: “The Little Sisters of the Poor are back in court, a case that everyone should keep a close eye on. … [And] the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying churches, mosques, and synagogues from receiving the same disaster relief grants made available to museums, zoos, and community centers. … In Michigan, the ACLU is targeting religious adoption agencies and trying to drive them out of providing adoption and foster services simply because they have a religious-based mission.”