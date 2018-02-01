Forecasting First Amendment challenges

From city councils to the U.S. Supreme Court, free speech and religious liberty advocates continue to keep a watchful eye—and a hopeful attitude—on the conflicts spilling over into 2018. As the new year begins, I asked advocates in the areas of law, education, and public policy to forecast the challenges and anticipated triumphs for 2018. The respondents were Brad Dacus, president of the Pacific Justice Institute; Gregory Seltz, executive director of the Lutheran Center for Religious Liberty; Matt Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel; Zach Greenberg, the Justice Robert H. Jackson legal fellow at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education; Russell Moore, executive director of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention; and Luke Goodrich, general counsel at Becket. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What First Amendment conflicts will receive the most attention in 2018?

Dacus: “The ongoing conflict between LGBTQ anti-discrimination laws and rights of conscience.”

Seltz: “All things associated with marriage and gay marriage will continue to dominate the cases in the near future because of the false merging—my opinion, though shared by others—of the issues of marriage and civil rights. With the false notion that gay marriage is a civil right issue, rather than a First Amendment issue, and a government encroachment issue, cases will ensue until such things are clarified.”

Moore: “The highest profile case will be Masterpiece Cakeshop and related to that the Barronelle Stutzman case as well. I expect there to be a flurry of litigation coming out of those cases regardless of what happens [at the U.S. Supreme Court]. I see nine or 10 different scenarios depending on how broadly or how narrowly the court rules and in which direction. I think a great deal of religious liberty questions will be held in abeyance until the court decides that case. … There’s always the possibility that the ruling has enough ambiguity that it creates further litigation.”

Greenberg: “In 2018, we could see the continued use of the ‘heckler’s veto’ perpetuated by groups and individuals wishing to shut down controversial speakers when they come to campus. Around graduation season, we expect to see a spate of disinvitation attempts targeted at controversial commencement speakers. We could also see more calls by students, faculty, and administrators to ban ‘hate speech’ and offensive expression on campus.”

Goodrich: “The interpretation of the Establishment Clause will continue to be hotly contested in 2018, and the Supreme Court is poised to take one of these cases in the near future. One good candidate involves a historic cross that has stood in Pensacola, Fla., since World War II.”