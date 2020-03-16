Forcing change

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Hollywood studios to do what much of its audience already has: Turn their attention from the big screen to the small.

Regal Cinemas closed all 542 of its movie theaters across the country a week ago. AMC Theatres, after initially limiting screenings to 50 people, turned off all of its projectors, as well. In response, Universal Pictures is making several of its films scheduled for theatrical release—Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man—available for rent on streaming platforms for $19.99 each for 48 hours. Warner Bros. has a similar plan in place. Though viewers have to pay a premium to watch, they can save a small fortune making their own popcorn and snacks.

Shelve or show? Blockbusters generally have a 90-day theatrical run before going digital and make much more money in theaters than through video-on-demand. F9, the ninth film in the $5 billion Fast and Furious franchise, will idle until 2021, Universal has decided. But Trolls World Tour will be the studio’s first “day-and-date” release, available for streaming on April 10, the same day it was scheduled to hit theaters worldwide.

Streaming services with their massive stockpile of programming stand to do well, at least at first, as millions of Americans shelter-in-place on their sofas. Apple, Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Warner Bros. have all temporarily halted most or all film and television production. But they could take a financial hit a few months from now if theaters reopen and streaming services run out of content to show. If the work stoppage continues for an extended time, though, the lack of new pilots might affect fall TV lineups.

Television networks that primarily feature live sports and events are feeling the pain now. ESPN is scrambling to deal with a near shutout of games. Major League Baseball players likely won’t come out of their dugouts before mid-May, and the NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons indefinitely. The sports network is relying on a heavy dose of SportsCenter to fill the time, with documentaries and reruns of classic matchups pinch-hitting, as well. For those who can’t get enough sports history, PBS is streaming Ken Burns’ nine-episode documentary Baseball for free.

CBS is airing reruns of Blue Bloods and other shows to plug the programming holes left by the canceled NCAA men’s basketball tournament. For those viewers who did not plan to fill out March Madness brackets anyway, the Hallmark Channel aired a Christmas movie marathon—Mingle all the Way and 26 other holiday not-quite-classics—this past weekend.

Families under shelter-in-place orders can journey with Christian from the City of Destruction to the Celestial City. Revelation Media is streaming the animated feature The Pilgrim’s Progress for free. The film had a limited release in theaters last Easter and will be available until April 30.