Food stamp changes coming
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/05/19, 10:58 am
Roughly 688,000 fewer people will receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or food stamps, under new regulations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced plans Wednesday that will limit the employment requirement exemptions states can give to adults who can work. The change could save around $5.5 billion over five years, the Agriculture Department estimated.
Who will be affected? Some states with high unemployment rates waive the three-month limit for able-bodied adults ages 18 to 49 to receive SNAP benefits if they aren’t working. The new rule only allows states to issue such waivers if its unemployment rate is 6 percent or higher, and only for one year. The final rule will go into effect in April.
Dig deeper: Read Charissa Koh’s report in Compassion about the Agriculture Department’s initial proposal in January.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 12/05/2019 01:29 pm
A humanitarian tragedy, right? Another example of Trump/Republican cruelty towards the poor, right?
That is certainly what the left, including the media/Democrat/Hollywood-elites want you to think.
The reality is slightly different. The Administration is tightening up eligibility rules for able-bodied persons who are not working at least 20 hours a week. Some states have been waiving this rule for persons in areas with higher unemployment rates.
Hmmm... Seems to me there is nothing at all wrong with society—us taxpaying productive folks—having some expectation that those who stick their hands out for support will also be making diligent efforts to help themselves.
Of course, some don’t see it that way. As examples, California and New York, from what I hear, are ruled by governments whose hearts bleed for any sob story and pour out the benefits for anyone who applies.
I live in a very conservative state, Arkansas, but even here it’s possible for some to depend on taxpayer largess instead of their own efforts. I knew a guy, very fit and capable, wife and two kids, who had a part-time job. Told me straight out, “I don’t want to work full-time—I would lose my benefits!”
He was taking advantage of an Arkansas kids’ health-care insurance program for those below a certain income level. Meanwhile, I worked overtime every week. In part, my overtime was necessary for the lifestyle I wanted because of taxes to support people who had less self-reliance than me.
Where’s the justice in that?