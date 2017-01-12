Flynn admits Trump team directed his Russian contacts

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn admitted Friday that members of President Donald Trump’s transition team directed his contact with Russian officials. Flynn pleaded guilty in federal court to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. In a statement issued after Friday morning’s court hearing, Flynn said he opted for the plea deal “to set things right,” acting “in the best interests of my family and our country.” As part of the deal, Flynn will cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump fired Flynn earlier this year, claiming Flynn also lied to him about his connections with Russian officials. Friday’s revelations suggest that might not be true, although White House lawyer Ty Cobb said in a statement that Flynn’s plea doesn’t implicate “anyone other than Mr. Flynn.” U.S. stocks dropped sharply after news of Flynn’s plea broke, suggesting investors fear the possible political fallout. Flynn is the fourth person tied to the Trump campaign to face charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election. He is the second person to enter a guilty plea and volunteer to cooperate with Mueller’s team. Foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos agreed to cooperate with Mueller earlier this year, a plea deal revealed last month. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from their interactions with the Russians.