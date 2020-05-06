Floyd family to help lead another march on Washington
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 6/05/20, 02:13 pm
George Floyd’s brother remembered his sibling as a beloved general. “Every day he would walk outside, there would be a line of people wanting to greet him,” Philonese Floyd said at a memorial service on Thursday in Minneapolis. Mourners at the gathering also called for action. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks!’” the Rev. Al Sharpton said, referring to how a Minneapolis police officer restrained Floyd by kneeling on his neck before he died. Sharpton called for a march to the nation’s capital on Aug. 28, the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous March on Washington in 1963, where he gave his “I have a dream” speech. Sharpton said the Floyd family and other families of African Americans who have died by acts of police would lead the march.
How else are people remembering Floyd? On Saturday, his family will hold a viewing and a private service in Floyd’s birth state of North Carolina. On Tuesday, Sharpton, Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, and others will speak at a church in Houston, the city where Floyd grew up.
Dig deeper: Read Katie Gaultney’s report on how churches in Minneapolis are responding to Floyd’s death and the protests and violence that followed.
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.
