Floyd family files civil rights suit

George Floyd’s family is suing to set a precedent “that makes it financially prohibitive for police to wrongfully kill marginalized people,” their lawyer, Ben Crump, said on Wednesday. The lawsuit claims the city of Minneapolis and the four officers involved in Floyd’s death on May 25 violated his civil rights.

Do we know anything more about the incident? Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on Wednesday allowed members of the public and media to view footage from two of the police officers’ body cameras. The videos show Floyd panicking, asking the officers not to put him in the vehicle, and exclaiming, “I’m not a bad guy!” After Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on Floyd’s neck and he stops moving, the footage shows the officers waiting several minutes before checking his pulse. Cahill has declined to allow news organizations to publish the video.

