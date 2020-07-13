Florida sets new infection record
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 7/13/20, 03:39 am
The day after parts of Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened to the public, Florida reported 15,299 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Sunday’s numbers mark the highest single-day increase in infections in a single state, topping California’s previous daily record of 11,694 on Wednesday.
How are other countries faring? In India, which has the third-highest number of confirmed cases after the United States and Brazil, authorities imposed a weeklong lockdown in the southern technology hub of Bangalore that will start on Tuesday. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday reimposed a ban on alcohol sales, made face masks mandatory, and reinstated a nightly curfew, as daily infections continue to rise in his country. In the Eastern European nation of Croatia, authorities made it mandatory to wear masks in stores beginning on Monday.
Dig deeper: Read Dr. Charles Horton’s report on claims of a COVID-19 cure out of Texas.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
MikeDPosted: Mon, 07/13/2020 10:54 am
It surprises me that you juxtapose the opening of Disney World with the daily COVID test results, as if the former might be a cause of the latter. Intentional or not, this is the same as the scare tactics the mainstream media use.
CaptTeePosted: Mon, 07/13/2020 03:26 pm
Why aren't we being told why the 15,299 people were tested?
Were they tested because they went ot an ER or Urgent Care because they felt sick or were they tested as part of an attempt to find out how many asynotomatic people (non-sick people) have the disease?
I couldn't find the total number who have been tested statewide, but I did find the county numbers. In my county, Brevard,
61,065 or 10.38% of the county population has been tested.
3,510 or 0.60% of the county population have tested positive. That low number does justify a lockdown or not opening schools.
57,483 or 94.13% of those tested were negative.
Source: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429 updated about 11 AM daily.