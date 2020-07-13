Florida sets new infection record

The day after parts of Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened to the public, Florida reported 15,299 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Sunday’s numbers mark the highest single-day increase in infections in a single state, topping California’s previous daily record of 11,694 on Wednesday.

How are other countries faring? In India, which has the third-highest number of confirmed cases after the United States and Brazil, authorities imposed a weeklong lockdown in the southern technology hub of Bangalore that will start on Tuesday. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday reimposed a ban on alcohol sales, made face masks mandatory, and reinstated a nightly curfew, as daily infections continue to rise in his country. In the Eastern European nation of Croatia, authorities made it mandatory to wear masks in stores beginning on Monday.

