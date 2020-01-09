Florida relaxing some coronavirus rules

More than half of all Florida nursing homes have not had a new case of COVID-19 for three weeks. As long as they wear protective gear, family members can visit their relatives in the homes for the first time in six months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday. “Many of the folks understand that they have loved ones who are in the last stage of their life,” the Republican governor said. “They just would like to be able to say goodbye or to hug somebody.”

Does Florida have the virus under control? The number of new daily cases in the state has fallen significantly since July. DeSantis said he would not order any further virus-related lockdowns.

Dig deeper: Read Steve West’s report in Liberties on several California churches fighting for their right to worship indoors during the pandemic.