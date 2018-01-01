Florida prosecutors release videos made by Parkland shooter
by Leigh Jones
Posted 5/31/18, 10:41 am
Cellphone videos released Wednesday offer a gut-wrenching look at the planning Nikolas Cruz put into the attack at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Fla. The mass shooting left 17 people dead—three fewer than Cruz said he hoped to kill. “When you see me on the news, you’ll all know who I am,” Cruz said with a laugh in one of the three videos. “You’re all going to die. … Can’t wait.” In another video, Cruz details the logistics of his meticulously planned attack. He carried out the plan nearly down to the minute. The State Attorney’s Office in Broward County released the videos after turning them over to Cruz’s defense team as part of the pre-trial discovery process. Under Florida law, once the evidence changes hands, it becomes public record. For that reason, Cruz’s attorneys said they did not request security camera footage from inside the school or the victims’ autopsy reports. “This is an awful case and today is more of that awfulness and further shows how severely broken a human being the defendant is,” defense attorney Howard Finklestein said in a statement. Finklestein has repeatedly offered to have Cruz plead guilty in exchange for life in prison. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 05/31/2018 02:26 pm
I'm pretty much deciding that certain crimes of this magnitude almost DEMAND the death penalty. And swiftly, not after 20 years of appeals and arguments by those who believe the death penalty is always wrong.
I would also say that any finding of "Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity" for a crime of this magnitude still DEMANDS the perpetrator never again see the outside of prison walls--no weekend furloughs for "good behavior," or "rehabilitation," etc. In addition, with the passage of time after a horrendous crime, some want to show "mercy" to the perpetrator of a horrendous crime. For instance, some want to treat Sirhan Sirhan like he has been rehabilitated, but in my opinion, NEVER should someone who commits a crime like that be given any privileges or freedom, certainly NEVER parole.