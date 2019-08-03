Florida police officer convicted in shooting

A Florida jury on Thursday convicted a former police officer of manslaughter and attempted murder for shooting a stranded African-American motorist in 2015. It was the first time in 30 years a Florida officer has been convicted in an on-duty shooting. “The truth will always prevail,” said Clinton Jones Sr., the victim’s father. “And this is what happened today. It was the truth that convicted him. It was the truth that brought him to justice. It was the truth that sent him to jail.”

Officer Nouman Raja was not wearing a uniform, did not show his badge, and was not driving a vehicle with police markings when he approached Corey Jones’ SUV on the side of a Palm Beach County highway, prosecutors said. Jones had a legal permit to carry a handgun, and prosecutors said he likely thought he was being robbed when Raja ordered him to get out of his vehicle. Prosecutors believe Jones pulled his gun and tried to get away. Raja shot him in the back as he ran.

Raja will be sentenced in April. He faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years and could spend the rest of his life in prison.