Florida pastor charged with unlawful gathering

Police in Hillsborough County, Fla., did not like what they saw on Sunday on The River church’s worship service livestream: a sanctuary full of congregants. On Monday, they arrested Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne for repeatedly violating an order to limit gatherings to 10 people because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said law enforcement officials spoke with the church’s legal team and also tried to talk to Howard-Browne, but he refused to meet with them over the weekend. On Monday, he turned himself in and was released on bond less than an hour later.

Why did he hold services? On Facebook, the church described its work as “essential” and said people needed its doors to remain open for comfort. “His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them in danger,” Chronister said.

