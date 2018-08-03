Florida governor debates signing new gun restrictions

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Wednesday he intends to take his time debating whether to sign a gun control and school safety bill passed by the state legislature after days of wrenching debate. The bill would raise the minimum age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21 and establish a waiting period before sales can be final. It also allows school districts to authorize employees, including teachers, to carry handguns on campus after going through a law enforcement training program. Scott wanted lawmakers to raise the age for all gun purchases and carve out $500 million to put a police officer in every school in the state. He does not support arming teachers, a position shared by parents of the students killed Feb. 14 at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Despite their disagreement with portions of the bill, two parents who championed more gun control after the shooting urged lawmakers to support the proposal. Scott suggested the families’ input would play a large role in his deliberation: “I’m going to take the time and I’m going to read the bill and I’m going to talk to families.”