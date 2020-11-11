Florida braces for Eta, round two

The storm briefly regained hurricane status over the Gulf of Mexico. But Eta again weakened to a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon off Florida’s southwestern coast with maximum sustained winds of about 70 mph.

What’s the forecast? The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch encompassing 120 miles, including Tampa and St. Petersburg, Fla. Eta could bring a “life-threatening storm surge” early Thursday, and officials have begun setting up shelters and sending students home from school early in a couple of counties. The Tampa International Airport tweeted that it would suspend operations at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Many communities already flooded from when Eta crossed South Florida into the Gulf on Sunday are facing the possibility of more rain.

