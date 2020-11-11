Florida braces for Eta, round two
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 11/11/20, 03:50 pm
The storm briefly regained hurricane status over the Gulf of Mexico. But Eta again weakened to a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon off Florida’s southwestern coast with maximum sustained winds of about 70 mph.
What’s the forecast? The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch encompassing 120 miles, including Tampa and St. Petersburg, Fla. Eta could bring a “life-threatening storm surge” early Thursday, and officials have begun setting up shelters and sending students home from school early in a couple of counties. The Tampa International Airport tweeted that it would suspend operations at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Many communities already flooded from when Eta crossed South Florida into the Gulf on Sunday are facing the possibility of more rain.
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.