Floodwaters rise in Venice

Italian authorities prepared to declare a state of emergency in Venice on Thursday. The highest tide in 50 years on Tuesday made floodwaters in the lagoon city surge to 6 feet above sea level, the second-highest point ever recorded in the city.

What’s the extent of the damage? At least two people have died. More than 3 feet of water covered the popular St. Mark’s Square, flooding the adjoining basilica for the sixth time in 1,200 years. Venice Archbishop Francesco Moraglia said the water was causing “irreparable damage” to St. Mark’s Basilica. The popular Gritti Palace also was flooded. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro estimated recovery and repairs would cost hundreds of millions of euros.

