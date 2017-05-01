Flooding continues to spread misery in Sri Lanka

Officials in Sri Lanka are blaming illegal construction for the death toll in this weekend’s massive flooding. At least 200 people died and about 100 others remain missing. The flash flooding and landslides drove more than 600,000 people from their homes. It’s the worst flooding to hit the country in 14 years. Disaster management minister Anura Yapa said fewer people would have died if local governments had blocked home construction on steep slopes prone to landslides: “If we don’t stop this madness, we are going to end up with a bigger disaster very soon.” Flooding and mudslides destroyed about 1,500 homes and prompted the evacuation of 16 hospitals. Yapa also blamed people for refusing to evacuate despite government orders to leave the area. The UN health agency warned the lack of sanitation and temporary shelter could lead to the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases. Sri Lanka’s foreign minister pleaded for international assistance. Regional neighbors India, Australia, Japan, and Pakistan already have delivered supplies. The United States and China also pledged relief.

