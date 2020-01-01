Flash floods inundate Indonesia

Rescue workers are struggling through mud-covered roads and steady rainfall in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, to search for survivors. The death toll on Thursday stood at 32 as flash floods and mudslides swept through the province. At least 16 people are still missing and rescuers face communication difficulties, according to National Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Yusuf Latif. Images from the region showed homes and vehicles partially submerged in mud.

What caused the floods? Heavy rainfall overflowed three rivers on Saturday. Indonesia is prone to regular flooding during the rainy season. Millions of people live along flood plains and in mountainous areas vulnerable to mudslides.

