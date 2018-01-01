Flash flooding likely as Alberto marches north

Forecasters are warning about the possibility of flash floods across the South as Alberto slowly makes its way across the country. The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season made landfall over the holiday weekend as a subtropical storm, lashing the Florida panhandle with heavy rain and gusty winds. A television anchorman and a photojournalist covering the storm died Monday when a tree uprooted and crashed onto their SUV. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged his state’s residents to take the storm seriously, even though it’s not a major system. Alabama and western Georgia could get as much as 8 inches of rain in the coming days, with isolated downpours dumping as much as a foot of water as Alberto spins toward the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes region.