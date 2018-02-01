Flake attempts to block Trump tariffs

WASHINGTON—Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., on Monday introduced legislation to nullify President Donald Trump’s new import tariffs on steel and aluminum. “If we enter a trade war, we risk reversing those gains we have made,” said the senator, who is retiring at the end of his term. “We in Congress simply can’t be complicit as this administration courts economic disaster in this fashion.” Flake, a frequent critic of Trump, pleaded with his colleagues on the Senate floor to support his bill that would strip the president of his ability to impose the taxes without congressional approval. Trump announced last week a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum that would go into effect later this month. Lawmakers from both parties expressed concerns about the trade policy, but any legislation would need Trump’s signature to become law. If Flake’s bill passed and Trump vetoed it, a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate would need to come together to oppose the president. Trump said the tariffs are needed to rebuild the U.S. steel and aluminum industries and for national security reasons. For now, imports from Canada and Mexico are exempt from the new fees.