Five dead in Maryland newspaper shooting

A person fired a gun inside the offices of a Maryland newspaper Thursday afternoon, killing five persons and injuring others, according to authorities. Police said they had taken a suspect into custody. The shooting occurred at the offices of The Capital Gazette, a newspaper in Annapolis. A crime reporter at the paper, Phil Davis, described himself and others as huddled under desks during the attack, and tweeted that the shooter had fired through the office’s glass doors. “I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff—not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death—all the time,” he said in an interview posted on the Gazette’s website. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”