First reported COVID-19 death in the U.S.

A person in Washington state has died from the disease caused by the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle said on Saturday the patient died at the facility but gave no further details. President Donald Trump later told reporters at the White House the deceased was a “medically high-risk patient.”

How many people have so far died from the disease? An estimated 2,900 people worldwide have succumbed to COVID-19, with the vast majority in China, where the disease originated. Health officials report more than 85,000 cases globally. Trump said 22 people in the United States have contracted COVID-19 but more cases are “likely.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday announced new travel restrictions on foreign nationals who have visited Iran within the last 14 days while advising Americans not to travel to areas of Italy and South Korea affected by the disease. All three countries have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Dig deeper: Read Marvin Olasky’s report on how the upcoming South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, could become a perfect petri dish for the disease.