First reported COVID-19 death in the U.S.
by Mickey McLean
Posted 2/29/20, 02:57 pm
A person in Washington state has died from the disease caused by the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle said on Saturday the patient died at the facility but gave no further details. President Donald Trump later told reporters at the White House the deceased was a “medically high-risk patient.”
How many people have so far died from the disease? An estimated 2,900 people worldwide have succumbed to COVID-19, with the vast majority in China, where the disease originated. Health officials report more than 85,000 cases globally. Trump said 22 people in the United States have contracted COVID-19 but more cases are “likely.”
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday announced new travel restrictions on foreign nationals who have visited Iran within the last 14 days while advising Americans not to travel to areas of Italy and South Korea affected by the disease. All three countries have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital.
Comments
Just Me 999Posted: Sat, 02/29/2020 04:22 pm
Editorial from the New England Journal of Medicine dated yesterday
"...If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza ..."
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387?query=featured_home