First recreational pot shops open on East Coast

The first commercial marijuana stores in the eastern United States opened Tuesday morning in Massachusetts, more than two years after the state voted to legalize recreational pot. Just two shops opened their doors—one in the central Massachusetts town of Leicester and another in the small western city of Northampton—the first ones approved by state regulators to sell marijuana flowers, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, and edibles to adults 21 and older.

Massachusetts regulators have been slow to approve marijuana shops, saying they want to ensure safety and avoid supply issues. Several more stores could open in the coming months. Recreational pot is legally sold in six Western states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

