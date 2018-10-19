First-of-its-kind federal probe into Catholic sex abuse

Federal prosecutors have opened a new investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania. Multiple dioceses in the state have confirmed they received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice demanding secret files and testimony from high-ranking leaders in what victims’ advocates say is the first such probe ever launched at that level of government. The subpoenas, served last week, follow a scathing state grand jury report over the summer. It found more than 300 “predator priests” in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children over decades while church leaders covered it up. U.S. Attorney William McSwain of Philadelphia, who issued the subpoenas, wants to know if priests, bishops, seminarians, or others committed any federal crimes.