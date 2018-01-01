First lady hospitalized for treatment of kidney condition

First lady Melania Trump received treatment Monday for a benign kidney condition and likely will remain in the hospital for the remainder of the week, according to the White House. Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the embolization procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., was successful and there were no complications. She added that President Donald Trump spoke with his wife before the procedure and with her doctor afterward. The president later visited his wife at the hospital The White House did not disclose any other details about the procedure or the first lady’s condition.