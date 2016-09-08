First discharge, then deportation?

The U.S. Army recently changed its practices after public reports noted it forcibly discharged dozens of legal immigrants seeking a path to citizenship.

Earlier this summer, immigrants in the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest (MAVNI) program said they were discharged, some without explanation and others because they were a security risk due to foreign relatives or incomplete background checks. It’s unclear exactly how many MAVNI participants were discharged.

“Effective immediately, you will suspend processing of all involuntary separation actions,” stated a July 20 memo from Marshall Williams, acting assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs. The document was made public last Wednesday as part of a court filing.

MAVNI began in 2008 as a special recruiting program to enlist immigrants with medical or language skills the military needed. Recruits had to have lawful immigration status and U.S. residence. Nearly 10,000 people entered the military through MAVNI before it was suspended in 2017. The military at that time said it needed to focus on more rigorous background checks of those men and women already in the pipeline.

Since last September, about 1,100 recruits remain in limbo, in some cases with contracts but not yet fully vetted or able to begin basic training.

In a statement released last Thursday, an Army spokesperson said the now-halted discharges were not part of any new official policy and the military was reviewing the administrative separation process.

Since then-President George W. Bush ordered “expedited naturalization” for immigrant soldiers after the 9/11 attacks, more than 125,000 lawful immigrants have become U.S. citizens because of their service in the armed forces. President Donald Trump spoke during his 2016 campaign in favor of citizenship in exchange for military service, even for well-vetted undocumented immigrants.

The military is walking a fine line between the need for recruits and the need for stringent security protocol. Some of the more strict and time-consuming security checks date back to when the Obama administration added participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to the list of immigrants allowed to take the military-to-citizenship path despite their not having lawful status in the United States. (DACA covers immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.)

In one case, government attorneys said 17 foreign-born military recruits who enlisted through the MAVNI program were not able to clear additional security requirements. Some had falsified background records or were connected to state-sponsored intelligence agencies, according to a court filing.

Discharged recruits and reservists said last week their discharges were still in place as far as they knew. Retired Army Reserve Lt. Col. Margaret Stock, who is an immigration attorney, said the Army should rescind the orders of the immigrants it discharged.

“Immigrants have been serving in the Army since 1775,” she said. “We wouldn’t have won the Revolution without immigrants. And we’re not going to win the global war on terrorism today without immigrants.”