Fires turn deadly in western U.S.

The mother of 16-year-old Josiah Williams confirmed her son died in the North Complex Fire that blazed through California’s Sierra Nevada mountains this week. As of Friday, the state reported 10 deaths and 16 people missing because of the wildfires, while Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said dozens of residents were unaccounted for in her state.

How big are the fires? This is California’s worst fire year on record. “It’s a historic season on top of a historic season that replaced a historic season,” said Sean Norman, a battalion chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “We just keep setting new precedents, and then we keep destroying them.” In Oregon, fires have torched an area larger than the state of Rhode Island and double the size of what typically burns in a normal year. Firefighters were working desperately on Friday to keep two large blazes from merging outside the suburbs of Portland.

