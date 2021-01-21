Fires strike Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Nosiba Khatun squatted on a charred mat where her shelter once stood at the Nayapara Registered Refugee Camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar. Ashes and rows of concrete pillars are all that remained of clustered tent homes. “We have nothing remaining, everything has been destroyed,” she told a World Food Program team.

A fire broke out at the 22,500-resident camp shortly after midnight on Jan. 14, injuring about 10 people. No one died, but the blaze destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands of camp residents reeling. Another fire last week gutted four schools run by the United Nations children’s agency. The disaster has renewed global attention to the plight of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who remain at severely overcrowded camps like Nayapara in the area.

The local fire department brought the flames under control in two hours. But aid groups confirmed that in that time the fire destroyed more than 550 shelters for about 3,500 refugees, along with 150 shops, and a nonprofit facility. Responders dismantled 122 other shelters to stop the blaze from spreading. The United Nations’ refugee agency said as many as 90 percent of refugee households likely lost their identity documents in the fire and have started to coordinate replacements. In the hours after the Nayapara fire, World Food Program provided hot meals at the camp. Later, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society delivered sleeping mats, blankets, and female hygiene kits to affected families.

A camp-led committee concluded the fire began in one family’s shelter and quickly spread due to the flammable materials used in the camps. UNICEF initially said it suspected arson in the other fire less than a week later at its learning centers, but the communications team this week told me it’s still under investigation.

In the last three decades, thousands of minority Rohingya Muslims facing persecution in Myanmar, also known as Burma, have fled into neighboring Bangladesh in waves. Bangladesh’s refugee population climbed toward 1 million in 2017 following a deadly military-led crackdown in western Myanmar. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to the Bangladeshi port city of Cox’s Bazar, which now hosts the world’s largest refugee settlement. Some 90,000 Rohingya children have been born in the city’s 34 displacement camps in the past three years, according to Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary AK Abdul Momen.

Overcrowding at the camps has put a strain on already limited space and resources. In December, Bangladeshi authorities started to relocate some of the refugees to the previously uninhabited remote island of Bhashan Char. But international aid groups opposed the move, pointing to flooding concerns during the monsoon season. But the growing population has strained Bangladesh. “For us there is no alternative to begin the repatriation on a fast track,” Momen said.

Previous attempts to repatriate the refugees to Myanmar in 2018 and 2019 fell through. Bangladesh has said it will begin another effort to return the refugees in June. But many Rohingya said they will not go unless the Burmese government meets their demands, including full citizenship rights, a neutral security force to ensure their safety, and the prosecution of all abusers.

“Forcing the Rohingya to choose between two bad situations is a very bad tool for resettlement, and it will do nothing to prevent future waves of refugees from returning if the human rights situation in Burma is not addressed,” said Kyaw Win, executive director of the Burma Human Rights Network.