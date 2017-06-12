Fires rage in Southern California

Four separate wildfires continue to rage and spread in parts of Southern California on Wednesday due to dry conditions and vicious winds. A brush fire erupted on the west side of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning along Interstate 405 in the Santa Monica Mountains. More than 200 firefighters are battling the flames in Sepulveda Pass, and helicopters are making water drops. Officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for an exclusive ridge-top neighborhood, and a wider area has been advised to get ready for evacuation orders. The largest and most destructive of the four fires, an 85-square-mile blaze that broke out Monday night in Ventura County, has travelled 30 miles, nearly reaching the Pacific Ocean. More than 200,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders across Southern California. The fires have destroyed at least 200 homes, though officials suspect hundreds more are likely destroyed. Officials report no deaths and only a handful of injuries so far.