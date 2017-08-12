Fires continue to ravage Southern California

The newest wildfire to break out in Southern California killed 25 racehorses at a training facility outside San Diego on Thursday. That blaze also destroyed dozens of homes as it burned through retirement communities built on golf courses. Dry conditions and high winds have made Southern California a tinderbox that is igniting faster than firefighters can contain it. At least five fires are burning in the region—one that started Monday in Ventura County has grown to the size of 200 square miles and destroyed more than 430 homes. “Mother Nature really decides when we’re going to be able to actually put the fire out,” Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen told ABC News. “Right now what we’re doing is just trying to stay ahead of it, make sure we evacuate and protect structures.”