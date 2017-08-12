135
Donate Donate
The Sift Here’s what we’re Sifting today

Fires continue to ravage Southern California

by Lynde Langdon
Posted 12/08/17, 11:46 am

The newest wildfire to break out in Southern California killed 25 racehorses at a training facility outside San Diego on Thursday. That blaze also destroyed dozens of homes as it burned through retirement communities built on golf courses. Dry conditions and high winds have made Southern California a tinderbox that is igniting faster than firefighters can contain it. At least five fires are burning in the region—one that started Monday in Ventura County has grown to the size of 200 square miles and destroyed more than 430 homes. “Mother Nature really decides when we’re going to be able to actually put the fire out,” Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen told ABC News. “Right now what we’re doing is just trying to stay ahead of it, make sure we evacuate and protect structures.”

Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon

Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.

Read More from this Writer
ADVERTISEMENT

Social Trending

  • Human Race

    Voted In a nationwide postal poll, Australians voted overwhelmingly in favor of legal

  • Iraqi forces recapture last ISIS-held town

    Iraqi forces backed by the U.S.-led coalition have recaptured the last Iraqi town controlled by I

  • Power to the parents

    Advocates for a new constitutional amendment say the push for parental rights could unite the country