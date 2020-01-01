Fires continue to rage in Southern California

More than 90,000 people faced evacuation orders around Irvine and Yorba Linda, Calif., on Tuesday. Strong wind whipped up two fires near residential areas south of Los Angeles. Southern California Edison utility told regulators it was investigating whether its equipment sparked one of the fires. The Silverado Fire has burned more than 11,000 acres and is 5 percent contained, while the Blue Ridge Fire has burned about 8,000 acres and was still out of control on Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Will it let up soon? Forecasters predict the hot, dry Santa Ana winds won’t die down until Tuesday evening. Strong gusts blew over semitrucks and grounded firefighting planes for a time on Monday. In Northern California, Pacific Gas & Electric restored power to about 1 million people as winds began to die down, lessening the fire risk.

