Fire torches Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

The massive Monday afternoon blaze, which spread to three of the 34 Rohingya refugee camps sprawled across Cox’s Bazar district, forced 50,000 people to flee. The flames killed at least five people and destroyed shelters, health facilities, and distribution points as it spread, the United Nations refugee agency said. This is the largest fire to hit the camps to date.

What caused the fire? Authorities have launched an investigation. Two separate fires on Friday destroyed several shelters. In January, two other flames left thousands homeless and destroyed four schools run by the United Nations. More than 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled neighboring Myanmar, also known as Burma, reside in the camps.

Dig deeper: Read my World Tour report on the fires that struck the camps in January.