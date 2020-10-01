Fire rapidly spreads in Colorado

Authorities closed Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday as the East Troublesome Fire became the second-largest in Colorado’s history, burning more than 170,000 acres by midday Friday. Officials evacuated thousands of homes in and around the resort towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake and tried to secure hotel rooms for fleeing families.

Are other fires raging? Firefighters have the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest on record in the state, more than 50 percent contained, but it burns only 10-12 miles away from the East Troublesome blaze. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control recorded at least five other live wildfires burning in the state. Authorities have not reported anyone missing or dead.

