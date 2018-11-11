Fire fact and fiction

With one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history still smoldering, climate change is taking much of the blame.

“We’re in a new abnormal. Things like this will be a part of our future,” California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, told the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 11, two days after the Camp Fire burned through the town of Paradise, Calif. The fire has killed more than 80 people and destroyed more than 13,000 homes in the region. Hundreds of people remain missing.

As politicians argued that man-made global warming was making fires worse, Geologist Gregory Wrightstone, author of Inconvenient Facts: The Science that Al Gore Doesn’t Want You to Know, said this week that the number of wildfires in the Western Hemisphere was actually on the decline. In a blog post, Wrightstone cited two studies that showed wildfires in California in particular have decreased in number by about 50 percent in the past 30 years. One fire scientist whom Wrightstone highlighted, Cliff Mass of the University of Washington, said the bottom line is “there has been no upward trend in the number of wildfires in California during the past decades. In fact, the frequency of fires has declined.”

The risk that fires pose to humans has increased, though. In 1940, 607,000 homes existed in high fire risk areas in the western United States. By 2010, that figure shot to 6.7 million, U.S. Geological Survey fire scientist Jon Keeley noted in a 2017 study.

Could better forest management prevent some of the loss of human life and property to wildfires, as President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet Nov. 10? Wrightstone said yes. By limiting logging and suppressing lower-intensity fires, the U.S. government has increased the potential for larger, deadlier blazes.

“Californians are suffering not from Gov. Brown’s ‘new abnormal’ but from ill-conceived policies of radical environmental groups and anti-logging activists who planted a time bomb that is now exploding,” Wrightstone wrote.