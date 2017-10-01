Fire engulfs Pennsylvania senior living center

Officials in West Chester, Pa., are investigating the cause of a massive fire that engulfed a senior living center overnight, sending at least 20 people to the hospital. The blaze started at about 11 p.m. and quickly spread to several buildings. Television news footage showed flames shooting out of broken windows and through the roofs. Residents, many in wheelchairs and hospital beds, waited outside on the sidewalk, wrapped in blankets. The local fire chief declined to say whether anyone died in the blaze or comment on the extent of the injuries.