Fire burns through Southern California at breakneck speed

A wildfire tore through Ventura County, Calif., overnight Monday, burning one acre per minute and threatening thousands of homes. More than 27,000 people evacuated, at least 150 structures burned, and one firefighter was injured. “The prospects for containment are not good,” Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said before dawn. “Really, Mother Nature is going to decide.” By early Tuesday, the fire covered 48 square miles and was still spreading with the help of Southern California’s Santa Ana winds.