Fire burns through Southern California at breakneck speed
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 12/05/17, 11:08 am
A wildfire tore through Ventura County, Calif., overnight Monday, burning one acre per minute and threatening thousands of homes. More than 27,000 people evacuated, at least 150 structures burned, and one firefighter was injured. “The prospects for containment are not good,” Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said before dawn. “Really, Mother Nature is going to decide.” By early Tuesday, the fire covered 48 square miles and was still spreading with the help of Southern California’s Santa Ana winds.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.