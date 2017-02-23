Final of four Christian refugees deported to Indonesia

Philippine casino attack not terror-related
Philippine police on Sunday said the casino attacker who suffocated 37 people in a fire Friday was a heavily indebted gambler, ending claims the attack was terror-related.
Authorities identified the gunman as Jessie Carlos, a father of three who owed more than $80,000. Carlos on Friday killed people in a casino at the Manila Resorts World complex when he set gambling tables on fire. He fled to a hotel within the complex and set himself on fire in one of the rooms. Authorities found gambling chips worth $2 million in the hotel’s toilet. ISIS initially claimed responsibility for the attack.
Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said Carlos had sold some property to support his gambling habit. His family asked casinos in the capital to ban him from entering starting April 3. Carlos’ family apologized for the attack during the Sunday press conference. “The message of what happened to my son is people should not get hooked on gambling so their families won’t get destroyed,” Carlos’ mother said. —O.O.