Fiji braces for Cyclone Yasa

Yasa upgraded to the highest Category 5 storm early on Wednesday with sustained winds of 160 miles per hour. Forecasters say it will likely make landfall late on Thursday or early Friday between the two largest islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu. Fiji’s Meteorological Service on Wednesday issued a flash flood alert for all low lying areas and a strong wind warning across the archipelago nation.

How are authorities preparing? Fiji shut down all schools on Wednesday afternoon and postponed exams for senior students. Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama encouraged people to board up their homes, pack emergency kits, and prepare to head for evacuation centers. The National Disaster Management Office said some 600,000 people are directly in the storm’s path. In April, another Category 5 Cyclone Harold killed about 30 people across Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands.

